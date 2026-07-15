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On attention to disconnection
Jul 15
15
Leveled Up
On attention to video games
Jul 1
4
June 2026
America is a Way to See
On the photography of Robert Frank
Jun 27
17
2
4
Why Your Phone Won't Let You Go
Toxic UX with product designer Ashley Glover
Jun 21
14
44:01
The Art of the Longplay
Watching people play video games really, really slowly
Jun 20
20
7
Beautiful Games
On attention to sport
Jun 16
8
1
SPECULATIVE PSYCHOTECHNICS and the laboratory study of attention
OFFICE HOURS with artist-researcher Julian Chehirian
Jun 12
4
59:19
THE PARTY as HUMAN TECHNOLOGY
OFFICE HOURS with artist-researcher kyle barnes
Jun 9
13
2
1
1:05:24
Reading the Void
Machines can read everything. Only we can read nothing.
Jun 6
47
5
3
At Your Leisure
On attention at rest
Jun 2
9
2
May 2026
Seeing Like a System
On complexity theory and attention activism with Anna Beth Lane
May 28
14
2
4
What Happens When Summer Happens
On summertime study
May 20
15
3
© 2026 Institute for Sustained Attention (501c3)
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