The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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Stefan Saal's avatar
Stefan Saal
Jul 6

I came of age in the 60s, graduating from high school in 1970. For me and my friends interested in photography and poetry, Robert Frank's "Americans" was a touchstone, along with things like John Cage's "Silence", Gary Snyder's "Earth House Hold", and Jerry Uelsmann's photomontage. 1959 was a watershed, going from Eisenhower to Kennedy, expressionism to pop. In those days, boys had newspaper routes and thought about the draft. Today, I heard that John and Paul first met in 1957. They were 17 and 14. It is interesting to recollect, how intergenerational tides of culture shape our impressions of life.

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Eleonora Andronaco's avatar
Eleonora Andronaco
Jun 27

So resonant. Frank's photography, in its spontaneous, in-the-moment and almost reckless dynamism, looks to me like a photographic companion to action painting. It captures time as well as it does space.

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