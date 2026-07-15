Friends!

Why are people turning off their phones? Productivity movements like Cal Newport’s Digital Minimalism and the increasingly popular Brick encourage us to silence our digital devices and “take control of time” in favor of focus and general life improvement. Young people are filling “analog bags” with junk journals and crocheting projects to stop doomscrolling. Rave organizers are enforcing phone bans for the sake of the vibe. And in New York City, the eight-day Summer of Ludd festival gathered together disconnection-curious individuals and committed Neo-Luddites to imagine life beyond the algorithm, offering free workshops on offline flirting and digital security for activists.

This summer, I’ve found myself unintentionally digital detoxing thanks to happenstance – namely, a weeklong stay near Mount Rainier with only occasional glimmers of phone service, plus a phone that leapt off my bathroom sink and shattered a corner of the screen. As a result, I committed to remembering the colors and shapes of blooming wildflowers without on-demand online plant ID and learned to put my trust in trail signage without Maps. I’m still searching Google less frequently, given my continued limited access to the letters “A”, “S,” “W” and “Z.” Disconnection, I’m learning, is a redirecting force, a detour that makes you ask yourself where you really want to go. The destination, whether it’s joy on the dancefloor or self-optimization, is determined by the one who disconnects.

In this issue, we’re thinking about disconnection. In Visions of Attention, Eleanor walks us through the Middle Way of the Dharma. In Stuff for Study, I share readings on darkness retreats, the so-called analog revival, and the Great Offline. And in IRL, we invite you to direct your attention offline, to seminars on CULTURE JAMMING and LANDSCAPES OF THE MIND.

Yours offline,

Czarina Ramos

Managing Editor

Visions of Attention

An archive of images and mini-essays on the myriad modes of attention

The Middle Way

Tinh Xa Ngoc Chau Buddhist temple, The Life of the Buddha, Siddhartha Gautama, The Buddha preached His first sermon to the five monks at the Deer Park in Varanasi, 2018 (Photograph from Meisterdrucke )

Beneath the open sky of the Sarnath deer park, Gautama Buddha sets the Wheel of Dharma into its first revolution. Before him sit five ascetics who were once his companions in extreme “self-mortification.” Siddhartha Gatuama’s path was itself carved through a landscape of extremes: first the opulence of a prince’s life, then six years of ascetic self-denial. But enlightenment did not bloom at either extreme; it was the Middle Way he discerned during his legendary sit beneath the Bodhi tree that became the way of the Dharma, first spoken here at deer park: the still midpoint where liberation resides.

Strains of asceticism run through spiritual and religious traditions across time and place. The Śramaṇas, spiritual wanderers who preceded and surrounded the Buddha’s own path, practiced total renunciation, shedding household, caste, and name. For them, discipline was found in the total severing of every earthly tether. This profound disconnection was meant to reveal what remains when everything is stripped away.

The five bhikkhus sitting before the Buddha had once practiced asceticism at his side, until he chose the Middle Way. To them, his moderation looked like giving up. Turning their backs, the ascetics cast him into isolation. It was there, in seclusion beneath the Bodhi tree, that the Buddha arrived at the awakening that he subsequently returned to his exilers. Disconnection was not a barrier to insight; it was extricable from the very path by which it emerged.

— eleanor jasmine lambert

Stuff for Study: Pages Not Found

Readings and other resources for continued learning on attention and politics

— Czarina Ramos

IRL

Photography by Shanaz Deen

Wed, July 15th: ATTENTION LAB: COALITION is a participatory workshop dedicated to the joint exploration of radical human attention. Sign up HERE!

Thu, July 16th: Join us for our IRL seminar CULTURE JAMMING, where we’ll explore what role culture jamming can play in liberating attention from the extractive grasp of the attention economy’s profiteers. Enroll HERE!

Tue, July 21st: Join us for our IRL seminar LANDSCAPES OF THE MIND, where we’ll ask what it means to understand cognition as something that happens at multiple ecological scales – and what is at stake when those ecologies are threatened by human fracking. Enroll HERE!

Find more workshops, events, and gatherings HERE!