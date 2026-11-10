The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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Adam Aleksic's avatar
Adam Aleksic
3d

highly recommend the book Spam: A Shadow History of the Internet

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David's avatar
David
5d

Congratulations on your new position , Jael. What a great opportunity to contribute to the cause of attention activism. It’s the most important work of our time! Make your voice heard.

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