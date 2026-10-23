The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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Roque Strew's avatar
Roque Strew
7d

Every Grafton encounter and appearance is an Event—truly occupies a special tier of scholar and human

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ampgorky's avatar
ampgorky
5d

Obsessed with Grafton.

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