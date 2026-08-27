The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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Peter Herzberg's avatar
Peter Herzberg
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From a new member: Beautiful writing on the Greenpoint flower observation. The bullseye landing strip.... nice. Also regarding the urge to look beyond the veil, to plumb the mystery--- a form of attention that can be a blessing and a curse. One expands attentional capacity sometimes at the risk of diminishing the mystery that nourishes us. There's a lovely parable in Zorba the Greek (Kazantzakis) about examining a chrysalis that some of you may know.

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