The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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Eco Mode's avatar
Eco Mode
6d

Is this attention discourse leaving out some people’s experiences? Would love to see something like a sociology of attention, that cover more diverse people’s experiences. Attention and neighborhood, class, race, etc.

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Luca Zani's avatar
Luca Zani
6d

wonderful work!

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