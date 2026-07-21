The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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Kathleen Barlow
12h

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/genfree-unplugging-2-connect/id1822422035

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Kathleen Barlow's avatar
Kathleen Barlow
12h

I'm currently reading Attensity and came across this post. I absolutely LOVE what you all are doing, and I'm thrilled to know that students are intentionally making efforts to create their own third spaces and come together in community like you're doing. Bravo!! If any of you are interested in having a conversation with me on my podcast, I'd be honored to have you join me! Feel free to email me at [email protected].

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